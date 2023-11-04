Hamilton and Mercedes Disappointed at Brazilian Grand Prix

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and his team had a disappointing performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton finished the sprint race in seventh place, while his teammate George Russell came in fourth. Both cars experienced significant tyre degradation, with Russell finishing 25.8 seconds behind the race winner Max Verstappen. Hamilton expressed frustration with the car's performance and expected a challenging race on Sunday.

