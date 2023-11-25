Hamas to release hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Hamas fighters are set to release a new wave of hostages on Saturday (Nov 25) in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, officials said, offering hope to anguished families after seven weeks of war that have killed thousands of people. Key mediator Qatar was expected to announce the numbers of prisoners and hostages to be freed later on Saturday, the second swap since a four-day ceasefire came into effect on Friday and largely silenced the guns on both sides.

Israeli authorities said that 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attacks on Oct 7 would be released on Saturday, as well as 42 Palestinian prisoners, on the second day of a truce deal., according to key mediator Qatar and an official Israeli lis





