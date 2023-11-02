Hamas says Israeli strikes on Gaza City district kill more than 195 people

Gaza officials said the Rafah border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia, an area of Gaza that was set up as a refugee camp in 1948. Israel said the group had command centres and other"terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians".

Palestinians on Wednesday sifted through rubble in a desperate hunt for trapped victims."It is a massacre," said one witness. Amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities, conditions in the seaside enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel's assault and tightened blockade. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine have run short.

The hospital was switching to a back-up generator but would no longer be able to power mortuary refrigerators and oxygen generators."If we don't get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster," he said.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to depart on Thursday for his second visit to Israel in less than a month.

