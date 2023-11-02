Hamas says Israel's strikes on refugee camp kill more than 195 people

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday around the al-Quds hospital in densely populated Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli authorities had previously warned the hospital to evacuate immediately, which U.N. officials said was impossible without endangering patients.Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia, Gaza's biggest refugee camp.

The Israeli military said one soldier was killed in Gaza on Wednesday. Fifteen were killed on Tuesday. "We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people," he said while waiting to cross into Egypt.

The hospital was switching to a back-up generator but would no longer be able to power mortuary refrigerators and oxygen generators."If we don't get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster," he said.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to depart on Thursday for his second visit to Israel in less than a month.

