Hamas Releases First Batch of Hostages

Hamas has released the first batch of hostages captured during cross-border raids. Thirteen Israeli hostages are back in Israeli territory and will undergo medical checks before being reunited with their families. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to bring all the hostages home.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas Releases Israeli and Thai HostagesThe militant group Hamas has released 25 Israeli and Thai hostages seized during the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, the first to be freed under a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that appeared to be taking hold.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Israeli envoy says Taiwan a good friend, China's response to Hamas attacks 'disturbing'TAIPEI: Israel's envoy in Taipei said on Thursday (Oct 26) that Taiwan has been a "good friend" whose support Israel has appreciated, but China's response to the attack by Hamas militants has been "disturbing".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

German-Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysA German-Israeli woman who was snatched by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

A 'spider web' of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks amid Israeli ground offensiveJERUSALEM: Amid an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, one of the greatest threats to both its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysJERUSALEM — A German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysA German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30). 'I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead,' Israeli President Isaac Herzog...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »