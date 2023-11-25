Hamas Delays Release of Israeli Hostages, Citing Truce Violation

Hamas said it is delaying the release of Israeli hostages until Israel complies with a truce agreement. The issues of aid deliveries and prisoner release criteria are holding up the handover. Israel denies violating the truce and vows to continue the war against Hamas.





