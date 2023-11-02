Hamas chief says Israeli hostages exposed to same 'death, destruction' as Palestinians

Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASIAONECOM: Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaAt least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday (Oct 31) and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said. Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement. Israel said it had targeted and killed Hamas leaders in the camp.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killedGAZA: Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties, even setting up operating rooms in hospital corridors.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help PalestiniansAn emotional Ons Jabeur said she was donating part of her WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians after her first win at the tournament in Cancun on Wednesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Israel attacks Hamas militants inside Gaza’s tunnelsThe tunnels are a key objective for the country as it expands ground operations inside Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe Israeli military says it hit about 300 targets over the last day, including Hamas underground tunnels.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces 'cruel propaganda'JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as 'cruel psychological propaganda' a video released on Monday (Oct 30) by Hamas that shows three hostages seized by the Islamist movement on Oct 7.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕