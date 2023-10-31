Hamas attack will inspire greatest US terror threat since ISIS: FBI director

"The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago," Wray said. The remarks came during a hearing before the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee focused on threats to the United States. The US government has seen an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out in Gaza, officials have said.

The White House expressed alarm this week at reports of anti-Jewish incidents at US universities as tensions have prompted university officials to tighten security. At a ransomware summit organised by the White House on Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had directed the US Justice Department to assist Israeli investigators probing financial flows to Hamas, including those involving cryptocurrency.

