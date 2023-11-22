Hamas and Israel Agree to Four-Day Truce in Gaza

Hamas and Israel's government have agreed to a four-day truce in Gaza, marking the first break in the ongoing war. The Israeli bombardments have caused significant destruction in Hamas-ruled Gaza, resulting in the death of at least 14,000 people and leaving two-thirds of the population homeless. The truce comes after negotiations mediated by Qatar, with the involvement of the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has announced the release of 50 women and children during the four-day pause in fighting





Israel and Hamas agree to truce dealIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a truce deal that would bring an end to the ongoing war in Gaza. The deal includes the release of prisoners and the entry of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip.

Aid agencies urge Gaza ceasefire, warn of catastrophic humanitarian cost in ongoing Israel-Hamas warSpokespeople from three humanitarian organisations gave CNA an insight into the gravity of the situation on the ground, and how a ceasefire could bring much-needed relief to those living inside the territory.

Calls for Independent Verification of Israel's Claim of Hamas Base Under Gaza's Largest HospitalCalls for independent verification of Israel’s claim of Hamas base under Gaza’s largest hospital, amid rising civilian deaths

Israel targets Hamas tunnels in new phase of Gaza warIsraeli security sources said locating and disabling the tunnel network would be a fundamental part of the next phase of the offensive. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up warGAZA — The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday (Nov 6) after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.

Israel says it exposed Hamas network beneath and next to Gaza's hospitalsJERUSALEM - The Israeli military on Sunday said it has exposed a network of Hamas tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza. 'Hamas systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine,' Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

