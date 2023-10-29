Haaland double leads City to 3-0 win over United in Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola's treble winners are third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. United, whose defeat was their first in four games in all competitions, are eighth with 15 points.

Haaland, whose 11 league goals this season equals United's total goal output, converted a penalty in the 26th minute when VAR showed Rasmus Hojlund had pulled down Rodri at a free kick. City, who had lost their previous two league games on the road, dominated shell-shocked United in the second half.

Phil Foden added the third from close range in the 80th after goalkeeper Andre Onana pushed away a shot from Rodri that landed at the feet of Haaland for an easy cross to Foden. The goal sent many frustrated United fans to the exits early. headtopics.com

Hojlund had a terrific chance to make amends for his costly foul in a first-half breakaway but the 20-year-old was jostled off the ball. United midfielder Scott McTominay's shot late in the first half was then punched over the bar by Ederson.

