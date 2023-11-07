GST Rate Change and Transactions

Some transactions might span the GST rate change. For example, when consumers are issued invoices, make payment, and receive goods and services fully or partly in the new year. Some transactions might span the GST rate change – for example, when consumers are issued invoices, make payment, and receive goods and services fully or partly in the new year.Q: I place an order for a fridge and receive the invoice on Dec 29, but the supplier delivers the fridge to me on Jan 3.

If you make full payment on Jan 3 after receiving the fridge, the supplier is required to charge you 9 per cent GST even though the invoice received in December would reflect the rate at 8 per cent. The supplier may collect the additional 1 per cent GST from you – for example, by issuing an additional invoice. However, he can also choose to absorb the additional GST. If you make full payment for the fridge in December before receiving the item, GST will be charged at 8 per cent. You should also know that businesses – with the exception of hotels and food and beverage establishments that impose a service charge – are required to include GST in their price displays. Q: On Dec 15, I book three sessions of air-con servicing and receive the invoice for all the sessions on the same day. The air-con servicing will be performed in December, and March and July 202

