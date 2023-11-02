Group of men bang dustbins and sing loudly in Hougang void deck from 2am to 5.30am

Taken furtively from behind the pillars in the void deck, the videos show about half a dozen men having a raucous time as they sat around a table with drink bottles on it."Those guys did not seem to belong to the neighbourhood so I don't think town council can do much," explained the Stomper.

"Also, it didn't seem like gang activity, so no point calling the police since they were not brawling. "Most of the residents simply shut their windows to keep out the noise, but still, it was quite odd for these guys to be singing loudly on a weekend morning."Yew Tee resident wants to stop noisy pickleball games at night, but they're allowed until 10pm

