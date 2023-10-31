Group of 10 arrested for allegedly stealing from shops at Orchard Road and HarbourFront, S$6,800 worth of clothing seized

In a media statement on Tuesday (Oct 31), the police said that they have seized more than 90 pieces of clothing from the suspects. The police did not specify the locations of the alleged thefts but Harbourfront Walk is the address of VivoCity shopping mall.Police officers from Tanglin and Clementi Police Division later established the identities of the 10 persons involved through extensive ground enquiries and images from police cameras and surveillance footage.

“An operation was conducted on Oct 30 and the 10 persons were arrested for theft in dwelling with common intention in four additional cases of shop theft. “More than 90 pieces of clothing that were believed to be stolen were recovered. The total value of the items that were stolen by the 10 persons was about S$6,800,” the police said.

The police said they will spare no effort to apprehend offenders of such "syndicated acts of crime" and they will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law. Five men and three women will be charged in court on Wednesday for theft in dwelling with common intention and attempting to commit theft in dwelling with common intention, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

