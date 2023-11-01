GrabFood rider charges e-bike at Chinatown HDB block despite it being strictly prohibited

"Unauthorised use could lead to potential safety hazards, such as overloading the system," a JBTC spokesman said."We have put up advisories at the block to remind the public of this. "Should anyone have information to share about the owner of the e-bike, they may wish to contact the Town Council at 6298 9222.Illegal charging of e-bike at Hougang HDB block: Town council taking enforcement action against such cases

