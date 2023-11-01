Grab tweaks driver commissions to be 'fairer' to those picking up distant passengers; 'no change' to fares

The change will mean drivers are compensated based on the effort they put in to pick up their passengers, it said. The new fare structure is being introduced amid a decline in overall customer satisfaction with taxi and private-hire services as the industry experienced a shortage of drivers.announced that it will reduce the commission collected from its drivers

However, drivers are currently awarded a flat S$3 (US$2.20) fee for certain pick-ups located further than 3km from his current location. The fee may be lower if a driver has to travel a long time or a long distance from his current location to pick up a passenger. On the other hand, Grab may charge a higher service fee if the driver is closer to the pick-up point.

The service"fee" could also be negative in some cases, which means that the fare the driver gets is higher than that paid by the passenger. Grab will pay the difference. TODAY understands that during the new driver fare structure pilots, the Grab service fee was observed to range between -10 per cent and 25 per cent.There will be no change to how passenger fares are calculated, according to Grab.

Grab added that it observed an up to seven percentage point improvement in driver acceptance rate for trips involving pick-up points located further than 3km away from the driver.Ms Leow San Nee, a Grab driver for about three years, said that some drivers may be unhappy with the new fare structure if they were to look at individual trip earnings.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Video showing Grab rider flying to S’pore to buy chicken rice for Thai customer is fictional: GrabA viral TikTok video claiming that a Grab delivery rider was flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice for his customer in Thailand is a work of fiction, a Grab spokesperson said on Monday. In the video that has since clocked more than three million views, a Thai Grab...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Video showing Grab rider flying to S’pore to buy chicken rice for Thai customer is fictional: GrabThe person starring as a delivery-partner in the video is not registered with Grab, the company added. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Passenger keys in wrong Geylang address, then sends Grab driver photo of her chestFrom extra charges to inappropriate advances, we often find reports of passengers complaining about their private-hire drivers.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Grab to introduce variable commission rate, says move will make driver compensation fairerFrom Nov 14, ride-hailing giant Grab will introduce dynamic commission rates for drivers who use its platform so that the distance travelled and time taken to pick up passengers are taken into account when calculating their earnings. The move, which comes amid an ongoing...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Passenger keys in wrong Geylang address, then sends Grab driver photo of her chestFrom extra charges to inappropriate advances, we often find reports of passengers complaining about their private-hire drivers. However, drivers themselves have their own grievances and complaints too. One Grab driver shared a recent experience he had...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Grab drivers to pay less commission if distance or time to pick-up is longerSINGAPORE – On Nov 14, ride-hailing giant Grab will introduce dynamic commission rates for drivers who use its platform so that the distance travelled and time taken to pick up passengers are taken into account when calculating their earnings.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕