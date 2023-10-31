Grab tweaks driver commissions to be 'fairer' to those picking up distant passengers; 'no change' to fares

The move, to take effect Nov 14, is aimed at addressing one of the key areas of feedback from drivers over picking up passengers from distant locations. The change will mean drivers are compensated based on the effort they put in to pick up their passengers, it said.
The new fare structure is being introduced amid a decline in overall customer satisfaction with taxi and private-hire services as the industry experienced a shortage of drivers. Pilots that Grab conducted earlier this year with about 300 drivers found that the new fare structure had a “neutral to positive impact” on the earnings of 98 per cent of them, as compared to the old fare structure.The existing fare structure is based on the time and distance travelled between a passenger’s pick-up and drop-off points — not taking into account the distance travelled by a driver from his current location to pick up the passenger.
Grab also charges its drivers a fixed 20.18 per cent of the passenger fare including GST as commission.The fee may be lower if a driver has to travel a long time or a long distance from his current location to pick up a passenger. On the other hand, Grab may charge a higher service fee if the driver is closer to the pick-up point.
The service"fee" could also be negative in some cases, which means that the fare the driver gets is higher than that paid by the passenger. Grab will pay the difference. TODAY understands that during the new driver fare structure pilots, the Grab service fee was observed to range between -10 per cent and 25 per cent.There will be no change to how passenger fares are calculated, according to Grab.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕