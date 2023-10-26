Grab passenger charged extra $2 for child booster seat -- but says he was travelling alone

on the Complaint Singapore group page and said that he had booked a ride from Tavistock Avenue to Alkaff Crescent via the Grab app on Monday (Oct 23).

After the ride, he was surprised to see an additional $2 charge on his receipt, bringing his total fare to $10.70.He included a screenshot of an email response from Grab and circled the part where it said: "After investigating your ride, we found that the additional surcharge was a valid charge of $2 for a booster seat as you were with a child less than 1.35 metres tall."

Loon wrote:"...I was clearly alone, did not make any such request when booking and also do not have any young children." He added that he decided to share the incident on social media after failing to get a 'satisfactory response' from Grab within 24 hours."And I am very sure that this will not have been the first time he (the driver) has tried to do this and gotten away with it with unsuspecting customers who do not check their email receipts properly. headtopics.com

Ryde passenger told to get out after asking driver to speak 'little bit nicer': 'Who's being the rude one?'

