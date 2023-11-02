Grab introduces fairer payment system for drivers

It’s worth noting that this new payment structure will apply to all Grab services, except for GrabShare, Hire, Standard Taxi, GrabHitch, and GrabCoach services, which will remain unaffected by the change. In practical terms, this means that drivers will be paid more fairly for their efforts without directly impacting the fares paid by passengers.The decision to implement this new payment structure is supported by pilot programs conducted earlier this year, involving approximately 300 drivers.

This new approach is particularly significant in helping taxi drivers and private-hire services deal with a decline in overall customer satisfaction and a shortage of drivers. Grab’s competitor, Gojek, has also announced a reduction in the commission collected from its drivers, which will take effect from Nov 1 and continue until at least the end of 2024.

Under the old system, drivers were given a flat fee of S$3 for pick-ups located more than 3km from their current location, in addition to a fixed commission of 20.18 per cent of the passenger fare. However, the new variable service fee will be introduced in place of the fixed commission.This service fee will vary based on several factors.

Grab has observed an improvement of up to seven percentage points in the driver acceptance rate for trips involving pick-up points more than 3km from the driver’s current location. This, the company asserts, will enhance service reliability and lead to an improved experience for passengers.

