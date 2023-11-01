Grab drivers to pay less commission if distance or time to pick-up is longer

With the new driver compensation structure, this fixed commission rate will be replaced by a variable commission rate that will change from trip to trip. A negative service fee in this case means a driver will earn more than what a passenger is paying for the trip.

Grab said it will improve the new structure based on feedback before rolling it out to the rest of its transport services. More details will be announced when ready. Because of this, Grab’s data showed that under the current structure, drivers are more likely to cancel a booking if they think the pick-up distance or time is too long.

Mr Kelvin Lam, 48, said he initially questioned whether the new system would ultimately lead to the company taking more in commission from drivers, instead of benefiting them. Mr Raymond Wee, 51, said he has seen an increase in earnings of about 3 per cent to 5 per cent, noting that for every 20 trips he makes, the pick-up distance for most of them fall within the 2km to 3km range.

Noting that the NPHVA has been in consultations with Grab about the new driver fare structure, she added: “While it may address some immediate pain points, we’d want to ensure the medium-term earnings of our drivers remain protected.”

