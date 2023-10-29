Govt to provide conditional assistance to low- and middle-income people who are involuntarily unemployed

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government has promised to take steps to provide more targeted financial assistance to low- and middle-income individuals who are involuntarily unemployed.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong earlier hinted at these efforts at the National Day Rally, expressing the government’s commitment to helping job seekers overcome challenges and enhance their skills to secure better long-term employment prospects.
The Forward Singapore report, released on Friday (27 Oct) detailed the government’s plan to extend aid to those who are most susceptible to financial hardship during periods of unemployment. This initiative will be accompanied by certain prerequisites, including a requirement for beneficiaries to actively seek employment on a monthly basis. headtopics.com
The central focus of this endeavor is to keep workers motivated in their pursuit of re-employment while addressing their financial needs. The benefits offered through this program will complement existing social assistance initiatives for disadvantaged families and the training grants available under the SkillsFuture program.
The report made clear that the government is emphasizing not just financial relief, but also active career guidance and employment support. The aim is to assist unemployed individuals in identifying and pursuing suitable career paths. headtopics.com
One notable recommendation that emerged during the Forward Singapore initiative’s dialogue sessions is the creation of a “career passport” for every job seeker. Participants said that such a personalized document would offer an analysis of an individual’s skills and qualifications, along with tailored recommendations for career development. In addition, there was a suggestion to offer personalized career coaching services to Singaporeans.