Governments and Companies Urged to Speed Up Transition to Low-Carbon Economy

Governments around the world need to make consistent and coherent policy decisions to speed up the global shift towards a low-carbon economy. Companies should be willing to commit to paying a 'green premium' for environmentally friendly technology.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

QR Code System Explored to Speed Up Immigration Clearance for Land Travel between Singapore and MalaysiaA passport-free QR code system is being explored to speed up immigration clearance for land travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Other collaborative initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor through a one-stop business and investment service centre in the Malaysian state.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore retailers say most personal mobility aids won't meet proposed speed requirementsMost personal mobility aids (PMAs) currently being sold in Singapore will not meet proposed requirements to cut their maximum speeds, according to retailers. They told CNA that more time would be needed to sell off or reprogramme existing stock, following the release of a report on Thursday (Dec 14) aimed at regulating PMA use.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Remittance Companies Directed to Suspend Use of Non-Bank Channels for Transfers to ChinaRemittance companies in Singapore have been directed to suspend the use of non-bank and non-card channels when providing cross-border money transfer services to China for the next three months. This decision comes after numerous reports of frozen remittances through such channels.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone: Smoother border crossing and tax incentives high on companies' wish listSingapore businesses hope that the upcoming Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone will address the congestion at the land links between Singapore and Johor. They also want measures to help them recruit workers in Johor and financial incentives. Energy-intensive companies and healthcare operators may find the economic zone attractive.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Technology Companies Lay Off Employees Due to AI and EfficiencyAn “obsession” with efficiency and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) are among the forces driving the new rounds of layoffs at technology companies since the start of the year, experts have said.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Technology Companies Lay Off Employees Due to AI and EfficiencyAn “obsession” with efficiency and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) are among the forces driving the new rounds of layoffs at technology companies since the start of the year, experts have said.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »