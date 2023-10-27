Google agrees to invest up to $2 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File PhotoAlphabet's Google has agreed to invest up to $2 billion in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google has invested $500 million upfront into the OpenAI rival and agreed to add $1.5 billion more over time, the report said. The investment would mean that Google, which is already an investor in Anthropic, is charging up in its race against Microsoft, a major backer for ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

