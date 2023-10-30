Good progress being made to ease Causeway congestion: PM Lee, PM Anwar

SINGAPORE - Good progress is being made to ease congestion at Singapore and Malaysia’s land checkpoints, particularly to increase the capacity of the Causeway, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link remains on track for completion by end-2026, he added at the conclusion ofDuring their meeting, PM Lee explained to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim why Woodlands Checkpoint needed to be redeveloped, which will require land reclamation, and he was glad Datuk Seri Anwar supported the project.

“We can facilitate the sale, so that Singapore can have the facility to then make sure that the flow is made more easily, both for Malaysian workers to Singapore, and Singaporeans coming particularly during the weekends into Johor,” he said at the press conference. headtopics.com

PM Lee said the two sides are working closely to make full use of the capacity of the Causeway, “because the flow depends not just on how wide the Causeway is, but also on the clearance on both sides: the CIQ in Malaysia at JB, and the CIQ at Woodlands”.

In March, Singapore said the construction of the third land link between Singapore and Malaysia is progressing well, withWhen the 4km RTS Link shuttle service starts operating, passengers will be able to travel from the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North station, or in the reverse direction, in about five minutes. headtopics.com

As will be the case at Bukit Chagar station, the CIQ facilities of both Singapore and Malaysia will be co-located within the same building at Woodlands North.

