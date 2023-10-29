Going back to work after breast cancer can be an emotional journey

Breast cancer patients will discover they are still processing the trauma of their experience and face newfound struggles at the workplace.There can be much comfort in knowing you have allies at home and in the workplace in your fight to reclaim your life after cancer, the writer says.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month will always be a marker for me. Falling in the month of October, it will always remind me that my "cancer-versary" is near. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in mid-November 2022. After the shock came a race to understand the condition, and pull together a treatment plan.

