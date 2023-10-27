HEAD TOPICS

Goals will come but Man United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag

Manchester United have been inconsistent and struggled to score goals this season but the Old Trafford club are pulling in the right direction, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday ahead of their Premier League derby against Manchester City on Sunday.

United have been far from convincing, especially at Old Trafford where they lost two of their last three league games and beat Brentford thanks to stoppage-time goals from Scott McTominay.

"We are back where we wanted to be. This is a hard team to beat, they find a way to win. So we're going in the right direction," Ten Hag told reporters. United are eighth in the table and one of their biggest issues has been the lack of goals. They have scored only 11 in the league - the fewest by teams in the top half.

"The cooperation has to click, but we showed this week some examples where there are so many overload positions... and we don't net or don't even hit the target. Ten Hag said Aaron Wan-Bissaka has resumed training after a thigh injury and Casemiro is in a"race against the clock" to be fit. headtopics.com

