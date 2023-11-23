GM's Cruise to re-launch self-driving cars in one city after safety review

General Motors' robotaxi unit Cruise is planning to re-launch in one unspecified city before expanding to others, just weeks after California barred its self-driving vehicles from public roads following an accident last month. Cruise last week paused all supervised and manual car trips in the United States while also expanding a safety review of its robotaxis, causing tumult within the company and compelling its CEO Kyle Vogt and chief product officer Daniel Kan to step down.

It is also a setback for an industry dependent on public trust and the cooperation of regulators. Cruise had in recent months touted ambitious plans to expand to more cities, offering fully autonomous taxi ride





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Board of GM's Cruise reviewing regulatory response, technologyDETROIT : The board of Cruise, the robo-taxi company controlled by General Motors, has hired an outside law firm and technology consultants in the aftermath of an accident that led it to suspend all driverless vehicle operations, Cruise said Friday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Asian Champions League: Lion City Sailors stun giants Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors with 2-0 winSINGAPORE - The Lion City Sailors, formed in 2020, are playing in only their second Asian Champions League (ACL) campaign. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are Asian giants with a record nine K League 1 titles, two ACL trophies and a semi-final appearance at the last edition of the continental competition.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Mitsubishi Motors to invest around 20 billion yen into Renault's new EV companyTOKYO : Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors plans to invest into the new electric vehicle unit of Renault, with the investment expected to be about 20 billion yen ($133.8 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Arizona closely monitoring use of self-driving vehiclesThe Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said on Wednesday it is closely monitoring the testing and use of self-driving vehicles in the state, a day after California barred General Motors' Cruise from using its vehicles in autonomous mode.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US auto safety agency investigating two new GM Cruise crash reportsWASHINGTON: US auto safety officials said on Thursday (Oct 26) they are investigating two additional reports of General Motors robotaxi unit Cruise self-driving cars engaging in inappropriately hard braking and being struck by other vehicles.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

GM's Cruise pauses driverless operations across all fleetsGeneral Motor's Cruise has decided to pause driverless operations across its fleets, the company said on Thursday. "This isn't related to any new on-road incidents, and supervised AV operations will continue," Cruise said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »