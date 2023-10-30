Global Inflation Forces Investors to Rethink Japan Bets

Global inflationary forces are finally seeping into Japan's economy after decades of falling prices, forcing investors to radically rethink their Japan bets as the Bank of Japan considers a major policy shift. International investors, who have long favoured stocks benefiting from Japan's ageing population or a weakening yen, are tearing up their playbooks to focus on expected higher interest rates, more generous dividends and a revival in consumer spending.

The policy switch has been slow in coming but could herald an entirely new way of investing in Japan if a predicted long-term inflation rate of 2 per cent in 2024 really happens. Japanese shoppers who no longer expect prices to keep falling may make big purchases. If the BOJ pulls interest rates above zero for the first time in years, banks' lending margins could ris





Weak yen forces Japan to shrink historic military spending planA collapse in the yen is forcing Japan to scale back a historic five-year, 43.5-trillion-yen defence build-up aimed at helping to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, according to eight people familiar with the matter.

Japan households' inflation expectations rise slightly -BOJ pollTOKYO : Japanese households' inflation expectations rose slightly in the three months to September, a central bank quarterly survey showed on Friday.The survey will be among factors the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise in producing new inflation forecasts at its Oct. 30-31 policy review.

Japan government considering income tax cut to ease blow from inflation: ReportTOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a temporary income tax cut as part of a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday (Oct 19).

Japan's core inflation slows below 3% for first time in over a yearTOKYO :Japan's core inflation in September slowed below the 3 per cent threshold for the first time in over a year but stayed above the central bank target, keeping alive expectations that policymakers will phase out ultra-easy monetary policy.

Japan's Kishida vows measures to cushion blow from rising inflationTOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday (Oct 23) to compensate households for the rising cost of living with subsidies and payouts, stressing his government's resolve to pull the economy permanently out of stagnation.

Japan's Kishida announces $113-billion package to combat inflation painTOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the government will spend over 17 trillion yen ($113 billion) in a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from rising inflation, which will include tax cuts.

