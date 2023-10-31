Give staff one-off sum amid rising living costs, at least 5.5% pay bump for lower-wage workers: NWC

Singapore’s core inflation rate has moderated since 2022, but is expected to edge up in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting the goods and services tax increase due on Jan 1, 2024, as well as increases in the costs of water, electricity and public transport.

Employers which have done well but face uncertain prospects should give these workers a built-in wage increase at the lower to middle bound of the percentage range, or at least $85 to $105, whichever is higher.

It said the $2,500 threshold for these recommendations targets the 20th percentile wage level of residents in full-time jobs. 18 recommendations by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers that the Government accepted in August 2021.

For example, employers which have done well but face uncertain business prospects may moderate their built-in wage increases but should still reward employees with variable payments. This comes as labour productivity declined 5.7 per cent year on year in the first half of 2023, after increasing by 2.7 per cent per annum from 2016 to 2022.

“There is a greater appreciation of the cost of losing talent and then reacquiring talent, so businesses are now more prepared to hold on to talent as they transform and pivot to new opportunities.” Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap said at the press conference that taking into account employers’ performance in the guidelines ensures that employers have guidance on raising wages in a sustainable manner.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.