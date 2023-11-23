Get 40% off Lego sets on Amazon Singapore Black Friday sale: Transport building sets to inspire kids and adults alike! Be it motorbikes, dream cars, trucks or planes, Lego has the exact building set to set your creativity on fire. Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Whether you're working or schooling, there are many reasons why you should take a gap year, a break from your formal education or career. The top reasons include exploration and self-discovery,has revealed the best destinations around the globe to visit on a gap year, considering factors such as the safety rating, how cheap it is to live there (measured in US dollars), the volunteering projects available, the attractions available, and the unemployment rate. If you're considering where to go for your gap year, check out these top 10 cities and some activities you can enjo





'Eternal goddess': Maggie Shiu celebrates 'fabulous 40' years in showbiz with fansIt wasn't her birthday, but Maggie Shiu got to celebrate with cake anyway. The veteran Hong Kong actress commemorated her 40th year in showbiz recently with a fan event aptly titled A Date With Maggie. Her fanclub shared photos of the event on Weibo, decorated with balloons, a giant '40' light bulb sign and 'Maggie Shiu Fabulous 40' sign. Her...

HDB flats to be built on Pearl's Hill, first time in over 40 yearsFor the first time in more than 40 years, Housing Board flats will be built on Pearl's Hill in Chinatown as part of efforts to provide a mix of housing options in central locations. About 6,000 public and private homes, including Build-to-Order (BTO) and rental flats, will be progressively developed on the hill over the next decade.

40 Singaporeans remain in Israel, Palestinian territoriesMore than 120 Singaporeans had earlier left by land or air, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Woman in Italy wins case to evict ‘parasite’ sons, aged 40 and 42, from her homeBoth men reportedly have jobs but did not contribute to the household. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »