Germany and Türkiye's leaders clash over Israel's war on Hamas

Germany and Türkiye's leaders traded barbs over Israel's war on Hamas, with Steinmeier stressing the country's right to exist while Erdogan demanded an end to Israel's military operation. Erdogan has repeatedly branded Israel a 'terror state' and defended Gaza's rulers Hamas as 'liberators'. Berlin views Hamas as a 'terror organisation'.

