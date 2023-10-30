German-Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel says

"I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Germany's Bild newspaper.Louk, 23, was one of scores of people taken by Hamas during a deadly assault on the Israeli military and civilian communities that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Footage of a seemingly unconscious woman identified as Louk went viral shortly after the attack. She was seen surrounded by militants in the back of a pickup truck.The German government confirmed on Monday that a German national had died but did not offer specifics.Her family initially thought she was alive but injured when she was snatched from the music festival but now believe she was killed on the same day, possibly shot in the head, German broadcaster RTL/ntv said.

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed Read more ⮕

Israel shows images of tanks in Gaza as war on Hamas militants deepensJERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel signalled intent to encircle Gaza's main city on Sunday (Oct 29), publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast 48 hours after ordering expanded ground incursions across its eastern border. Read more ⮕

Israel steps up ground operation against Hamas militants in GazaJERUSALEM: Israel is expanding ground operations in Gaza and its fighter jets have struck hundreds more Hamas targets, the Israeli military said on Sunday (Oct 29), in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week-old war. Read more ⮕

Israel’s Netanyahu says he wasn’t warned of Hamas’ attack plan, but later apologisesHe walked back his comments 10 hours later and apologised. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel expands ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warGaza’s besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore showed clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict in vote supporting UN resolution: ShanmugamBut the resolution should have also condemned the Hamas attacks and noted Israel’s right to self-defence, he said. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕