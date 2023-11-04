Geopolitical tensions to hinder climate negotiations in Dubai: Grace Fu

Conflict in the Middle East, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war are among the tensions that will hinder action needed to tackle climate change, said Ms Grace Fu. SINGAPORE – Geopolitical tensions will make the upcoming international climate negotiations in Dubai even more difficult, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

“Countries previously that were leaning forward, that were coming together to make decisions – they’re not talking to each other very much,” she added at a fireside chat after giving out awards recognising companies for their sustainability efforts.World leaders, politicians and experts will be convening at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12 to address the climate crisis. Conflict in the Middle East, the three-year Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war have “caused a tremendous drain on government fiscal positions”, said Ms Fu, adding that this will hinder action needed to tackle climate change.with Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide at the COP, noted that the 1.5 deg C warming threshold this decade would likely be crossed to between 1.7 deg C and 1.8 deg C based on the combined greenhouse gas contributions and targets so far. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement,196 countries including Singapore pledged to limit carbon emissions so that global warming can be kept within 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial temperature

