Gen Zen: Is there a point to making New Year resolutions?

The clock is hours away from striking twelve at the time of writing, ushering in 2024 and bringing with it refreshed hopes for new beginnings. Penning down fresh resolutions for 2024 can be difficult if the failure to achieve them brings makes people feel guilty and disappointed in themselves. But the act of crafting resolutions is an opportunity to reflect on the year gone by and reassess what matters most.

Experts say that if the thought of holding ourselves to these goals feels overwhelming, one could create 'intentions' to help guide decisions. Framing them as actions we choose to do, instead of goals that we are compelled to accomplish, can also be empowering and fun





Eco-friendly jet fuel production expected to triple by 2024The production of eco-friendly jet fuel is expected to triple to 1.875 billion litres in 2024, accounting for 0.53 per cent of the aviation industry’s fuel needs. However, this is still far behind the amount needed to reach the target of having cleaner jet fuel form 5 per cent of fuel consumption by 2030.

Focus sought for green transition, food security, workers’ needs in 2024 budgetPwC Singapore proposes higher funding for food security, prioritizing employees' needs, and supporting businesses transitioning towards sustainability in Singapore's 2024 budget. They recommend a Sustainability Support Scheme (SSS) to provide grants and tax incentives for businesses to operationalize their sustainability strategies.

Singapore's Hotel and Retail Sectors Expected to Perform Strongly in 2024Prime hotel, retail and rental accommodation sectors are expected to perform strongly next year in Singapore, according to Savills. The tourism rebound is seen as the major driver of opportunities in premium hotels and quality retail outlets. Savills remains bullish on Singapore's prime rental residential segment.

Singapore's Economy Grows 2.8% in Q4 2023, PM Lee Expects 1-3% Growth in 2024Singapore's economy expanded 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating expectations. PM Lee expects the economy to grow by 1-3% in 2024, depending on the external environment.

Gen Z woman moves to New Zealand alone, speaks up about loneliness and adapting to a new lifeTikTok user Dinah shares her experience of moving to New Zealand alone and dealing with loneliness and adapting to a new life. She explains her motivation and the challenges she faced as a fresh graduate.

