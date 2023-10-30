Gen Zen: How to have a healthy relationship with hustle culture

Increasingly, people are becoming aware of the importance of mental health and well-being in our lives. In our weekly Gen Zen series, TODAY looks at ways that we can feel better while coping with the mental stresses of modern life.

Experts say it's important to draw healthy boundaries with work so that people can look after their mental health without sacrificing career progression “I had to spend only four hours a day on schoolwork, and I had so much free time after. It was almost impossible to find a job during the Covid-19 pandemic, so I decided to do multiple side hustles,” he said.“We think time is money, and that we need to fully utilise our time and effort towards saving for ourselves.

“Seeing all my peers boast about their internships or professional achievements, I feel like I’m constantly losing the rat race,” said Mr Lim, who now works for a social media agency. While writing this article on a Sunday right after helping out at a good friend's wedding, this reporter could not help but agree with both men about how hustle culture can have an impact on mental health. headtopics.com

“I think all of us are guilty of placing too much emphasis on other people's goals, ambitions, definitions of success and confusing them to be our own.” He added that some industries might be more prone to hustle culture, such as the real estate and insurance industry.

