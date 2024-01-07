Gen Y Speaks: My Struggle with Post-Natal Depression Led Me to Art

Finding joy in motherhood seems to come naturally and easily to most new mothers. Yet, my own experience revolved mainly around grappling with the demands of parenting and steadily losing my grip on sanity. For Paige Lee, finding ways to cheer and motivate herself on difficult days can be hard — but being able to do the same for others going through tough times of their own through her art is a powerful source of encouragement for her.

I became a first-time mother in 2017, and suffered from postnatal depression. My focus then was just to get through each day. This was not the first time I've experienced an episode of poor mental health, and I knew I had to do something. In my early years as a school teacher, I had faced burnout and exhibited signs of depression





