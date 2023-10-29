Gen Y Speaks: My obsession with zombie flicks inspired me to research groundbreaking treatments for chronic diseases

For Sylvester Lim, the significance of microbial therapeutics extends beyond public health: The prospect of being able to treat his own condition of IBS is inspiring.As a young boy who could not well discern fiction from reality, zombie films filled me with so much fear and fascination. If one bite or scratch was all it took to make me a brain eater, how would I react when I met one in person?

In an attempt to satisfy my curiosity about this disease, I read Richard Preston’s The Hot Zone. Seeing how scientific research could peer into the heart of such diseases inspired me to pursue my own research projects.At the National University of Singapore, I was grateful to be immersed in a research university where I was mentored by outstanding professors. While studying bacteria that caused nasty infections, I found myself pushed towards the boundaries of scientific knowledge.

Upon learning that urinary tract infections are not only a common disease but also potentially deadly, I decided to study them next, in the hopes of leveraging my scientific curiosity to help the many people who suffer from it. headtopics.com

I eventually became acquainted with an emerging field of bacteria research, that of bacterial communities called microbiomes that reside within our gut. This meant that adjusting the composition of these gut bacteria had the potential to help treat a variety of health conditions.

I dream of one day developing ‘magic’ yoghurts that are tasty remedies for gut-related diseases such as mine.

