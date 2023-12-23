Gen Y Speaks: How I discovered my youngest child has a rare disease inhibiting her growth and what it means

At 28 weeks, we received news that Sonia had intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR). Something was obstructing the nourishment she was meant to receive and could potentially obstruct blood flow to her brain. Her birth was also likely to be induced prematurely. But my doctor’s hope was that she would make it to full term with mature lungs. She wanted to do a C-section to get Sonia out once she hit the 37-week mark. The rest of the pregnancy from there on was wrought with tension.

I had to monitor Sonia’s movements throughout the day to make sure she was still alive. We had to look for a nanny to prepare for a C-section. Along the way, a few more scares were added to the mix. Sonia’s weight dropped from the 10th percentile to the fifth; her blood flow was decreasing; and at the 32-week mark I was put on bed rest after false labour. I had to start medications to slow down contractions, lower my blood pressure, and delay labour





