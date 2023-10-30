Gazans break into aid centres, taking flour and supplies, UN says

Palestinians carry food supplies near a United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) run warehouse in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Oct 28, 2023.Thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses on Sunday (Oct 29), grabbing flour and other essential items in a sign they had reached "breaking point", the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said.

Footage from Khan Younis in southern Gaza showed men frantically carrying boxes and large bags out of a warehouse, hoisting them onto their shoulders or loading them onto their bicycles. Speaking to Reuters from Amman in Jordan, Juliette Touma, UNRWA's director of communications, said the scenes at the warehouses and distribution centres showed people's despair.

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling militant group Hamas on Oct 7. "Those supplies are very, very little and they don't correspond to the huge needs on the ground," she said. headtopics.com

UNRWA has said its ability to help people in Gaza has been completely stretched by air strikes that have killed dozens of its staff and restricted the movement of supplies."This is only the number that UNRWA was able to verify and confirm. Sadly, the number of colleagues who have been killed could be in fact higher. We have also reports of people who are stuck under the rubble."

Civil order in Gaza 'starting to break down' as food stores ransacked: UNThousands of people broke into warehouses and distribution centres in Gaza, taking flour and other basic survival items. Read more ⮕

Israel steps up ground operation against Hamas militants in GazaJERUSALEM: Israel is expanding ground operations in Gaza and its fighter jets have struck hundreds more Hamas targets, the Israeli military said on Sunday (Oct 29), in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week-old war. Read more ⮕

Israel shows images of tanks in Gaza as war on Hamas militants deepensJERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel signalled intent to encircle Gaza's main city on Sunday (Oct 29), publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast 48 hours after ordering expanded ground incursions across its eastern border. Read more ⮕

US says Israel must protect civilians in Gaza, stop Jewish settler violenceWASHINGTON: Israel has a responsibility to protect the lives of innocent people in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (Oct 29) amid a growing outcry over Palestinian civilian deaths. With the Read more ⮕

As Gaza war rages, Iran wary of direct involvement: AnalystsTEHRAN: Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, Iran has issued near-daily warnings of a widening conflict to its arch foes Israel and the United States but appears keen to steer clear of direct confrontation, analysts say. Read more ⮕

Impeding relief aid to Gaza may be a crime under ICC jurisdiction: ICC prosecutorCAIRO: Impeding relief supplies to Gaza's population may constitute a crime under the International Criminal Court's (ICC) jurisdiction, the court's top prosecutor told a news conference in Egypt on Sunday (Oct 29). Read more ⮕