Gaza war leaves US resident anxious about family's fate

Mr Khalil Sayegh lives in the United States and for days he anxiously awaited news of his family who had taken refuge in Gaza churches to escape the Israel-Hamas war. A few days before Christmas, he learnt that his father had died due to a lack of medical care, Mr Sayegh said by telephone from Washington, DC, where he works as a political analyst.

The news left him feeling shattered, he said, adding that he has yet to speak to other relatives stuck in Gaza, which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment since Hamas’ bloody Oct 7 attacks. Mobile and Internet services, as well as electricity, have been largely disrupted in the Palestinian territory since the war broke out.“We live with fear… not knowing if they are dead or alive, if they have food and water or if they are hungry.” Mr Sayegh’s family – his parents, two sisters and a brother – are among the 1.9 million people the United Nations estimates have been displaced in the territory of 2.4 millio





