Gaza war casts a shadow over Christmas in Bethlehem

A pall of gloom descended over Bethlehem on Christmas Eve as the Gaza war weighed heavily on the biblical city in the occupied West Bank and the usual crowds of pilgrims stayed away. The traditional giant Christmas tree, marching bands and flamboyant nativity scene were all absent in the city celebrated as the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

While there were few festive lights, a huge Palestinian flag was unfolded in the centre of town and a banner declared "The bells of Bethlehem ring for a ceasefire in Gaza". Bethlehem usually throngs with pilgrims and tourists at this time of year





