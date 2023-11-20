Gaza Braces for Further Israeli Military Operations

Gaza’s traumatised population has been on the move since the start of the war, sheltering in hospitals or trudging from the north to the south.

GAZA/JERUSALEM – Gaza braced itself for a further expansion of Israeli military operations on Nov 20, even as cautious hopes built forThe Israeli army has said it is taking its fight against Hamas militants to “additional neighbourhoods” of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed 13,000 people, including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government. Israeli tanks were positioned around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, where 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded. But Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said there were about 700 people, including medical staff and wounded evacuees, still inside the hospital. At the other end of Gaza, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egyp





Hamas says Israeli strikes on Gaza City district kill more than 195 peopleGAZA/JERUSALEM — More foreigners prepared to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday (Nov 2) as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israeli attacks on a congested district on the outskirts of Gaza City, strikes that Israel said had killed Hamas commanders.

Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza CityIsrael said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza CityJERUSALEM: Israeli tanks and troops pressed towards Gaza City on Thursday (Nov 2) but met fierce resistance from Hamas militants using mortars and hit-and-run attacks from tunnels as the Palestinian death toll from nearly four weeks of bombardments mounted.

Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp could be war crimes: UNGENEVA: Deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip's largest refugee camp "could amount to war crimes", the United Nations Human Rights Office said on Wednesday (Nov 1). Israeli strikes have ta

Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaAt least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday (Oct 31) and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said. Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement. Israel said it had targeted and killed Hamas leaders in the camp.

