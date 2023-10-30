Healthway Medical applied for delisting on 26 October 2023.In an EGM held on 28 October 2023, Healthway representatives were asked about Gateway's role in the delisting and Healthway's exit offer from OUE Healthcare Limited (OUEH), which was held last July.

Gateway Active owns around 27.36% of Healthway's shares. During the EGM, shareholders were notified that OUEH received an irrevocable undertaking from Gateway Partners to approve the delisting resolution and the Constitution Amendment Resolution.

"Shareholders were informed that Gateway, akin to other shareholders, operates based on its investment objectives and risk appetite on equity," read the statement filed on SGX. "As a private equity firm, Gateway engages in investments across various company types, including private companies, and is comfortable with holding shares in a public unlisted company," it added.

