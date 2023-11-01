Garmin raises annual sales forecast, beats quarterly estimates

Garmin's revenue rose 12 per cent to $1.28 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.21 billion, according to LSEG. The company, which closed the acquisition of JL Audio in September, said it now expects revenue of $5.15 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.25 per share for the full year.

The company had previously forecast revenue of about $5.05 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.15 per share for the year. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned for the holiday selling season with a strong lineup of innovative products which gives us confidence to raise our outlook for the remainder of the year," said CEO Cliff Pemble.

Sales at Garmin's auto original equipment manufacturers segment increased by 59 per cent to $110.2 million in the third quarter, driven by increased shipments of domain controllers to BMW.All of Garmin's segments registered growth in the quarter, except its marine business, which posted a 7 per cent decrease in sales.

