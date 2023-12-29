Ganjar Pranowo: Running for Indonesia's Eighth President

Avid marathoner Ganjar Pranowo laces up running shoes to go the distance in race to be Indonesia’s eighth president. The former Central Java governor is now trailing behind rival Prabowo Subianto despite leading most opinion polls initially. CNA follows Mr Ganjar on a campaign trail to find out how he’s digging in his heels to win the race despite rising odds.





