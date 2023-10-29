Games-Garcia golden after Pan Am Games race walk comes up short

Officials only realised the error when Garcia, the 2022 world champion and silver medallist at the 2019 Lima Pan Am Games, crossed the finish line in a time of one hour, 12 minutes, 26 seconds which would have demolished China's Jiayu Yang's world record of 1:23.49.

With women's event completed and the men's race about to get underway organisers delayed the start for over an hour to quickly remeasure the route to the official distance. "In relation to the women's race walk event held today in Parque O'Higgins, we inform that the official race times are null and void due to a measurement problem that is the exclusive responsibility of the Pan American Athletics Association (APA)," said the Santiago Organising Committee in a statement.

"As established by international regulations, APA is the only organisation authorised to carry out measurements and therefore is responsible for the official distance of the competition." "For its part, the Santiago 2023 Corporation is in charge of hiring the expert designated by APA and facilitating his work in the field of competitions," said the organising committee. headtopics.com