Games-Esports joins Pan Am Games, but medals won't count

Like the Asian Games the Pan Am competition will be closely watched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as Esports makes a push for a spot on the Olympic programme. "Those decisions are up to the IOC," said Paul Foster, the CEO of the Global Esports Federation (GEF), when asked about the Olympics."But it must be exciting for traditional sports to also think about digital and how we can help bring our community towards sport and how we can bring sport towards esport as well."

One reason esports medals are not being counted at the Pan Am Games is that gamers are not subject to doping controls like every other athlete in Santiago. While esports drew thousands to Hangzhou's Esports Centre at the Asian Games it is unlikely the Pan Ams will generate the same pull as gamers compete in two events, efootball and Dota 2, a multiplayer online battle arena in which two teams compete with the objective of destroying their opponent's main structure.

But for the GEF, this is the first move into a region in which it has plans to invest in the development of several new events.

