Local staff encasing fish samples in a cold box for testing by IAEA experts and an international group of scientists, in Iwaki, Fukushima, on Oct 19.

TOKYO - The Group of Seven (G-7) industrial powers called on Sunday for the"immediate repeal" of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China's restrictions after Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The G-7 trade ministers, in a statement after a weekend meeting on Osaka, did not mention China but they also denounced what they consider its rising economic coercion through trade. "We deplore actions to weaponise economic dependencies and commit to build on free, fair, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships," said the 10-page statement.two months ago when Japan started the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima plant into the Pacific. headtopics.com

While Japan and the United States have called the curbs unfair, Russia announced a similar restriction earlier in October. The G-7 - the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - expressed"concern" over recent control measures on the export of critical minerals.The ministers reaffirmed their concerns on"a wide and evolving range of non-market policies" that include"pervasive, opaque and trade-distortive industrial subsidies" and forced technology transfer.

On Russia, the G-7 officials condemned its destruction of Ukrainian grain export infrastructure in its invasion of the country, and Moscow's decision to"unilaterally" leave talks on an agreement that had allowed grain giant Ukraine to export wheat and other products through the Black Sea. headtopics.com

