Funeral director on trial for abetting ex-boyfriend in his suicide, obstructing justice

New: You can now listen to articles.in the death of her ex-boyfriend went on trial on Friday (Oct 27) for abetting his suicide and obstructing justice.

She is also contesting a charge of obstructing justice by asking another man to drive the car containing the nitrogen gas tank away, disposing of the bag and lying to the police that she believed Mr Wee had died of a heart attack after having chest discomfort for two weeks.

The case was unable to proceed on Friday morning due to several rounds of adjustments to court documents and the last-minute appointment of two Mandarin interpreters. He said the prosecution will call 31 witnesses to prove its case and use 11 pieces of footage from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras. headtopics.com

She discussed with him how to make his death appear natural, and agreed to remove traces of his suicide by disposing of the nitrogen tank after Mr Wee had used it to commit suicide, Mr Foo said. Before the planned suicide, the pair also visited the multi-storey car park at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road, a location Mr Wee had picked.On May 16, 2020, Mr Wee fetched the nitrogen tank from the supplier and told Cher that he was commencing his plan.She then allegedly helped him to release more nitrogen gas into his car to assist his suicide, Mr Foo said.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Trump fined US$10,000 for violating gag order in US civil trialNEW YORK: Donald Trump was fined US$10,000 on Wednesday (Oct 25) after the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial found that the former US president violated a gag order in the case f Read more ⮕

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard rejects sex lair portrayal at trialNygard has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting 4 women and a 16-year-old girl between 1988 and 2004. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried will testify at criminal trial, lawyer saysNEW YORK : FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify in his own defense at his criminal fraud trial, defense lawyer Mark Cohen said during a telephone hearing on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Bankman-Fried to testify in fraud trial after ex-colleagues turned on himNEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify in his own defence at his criminal fraud trial, after his closest associates blamed the former billionaire for the collapse last November of his now Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defence caseNEW YORK: Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicked off their case at his fraud trial on Thursday (Oct 26) following 12 days of prosecution testimony in which former colleagues at the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange said he directed them to divert customer funds to his hedge fund and lie to investors... Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defense caseNEW YORK: Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicked off their case at his fraud trial on Thursday (Oct 26) following 12 days of prosecution testimony in which former colleagues at the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange said he directed them to divert customer funds to his hedge fund and lie to investors... Read more ⮕