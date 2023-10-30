From Spider-Verse to Argentina: Fans aim to break record for biggest Spider-Man gathering

People dressed as Spider-Man point at each other at a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, organised in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina SilleSome 1,000 people gathered at a major monument in Argentina's capital on Sunday dressed as Spider-Man, aiming to break a world record for the most people dressed as the famous Marvel superhero at a single public event.

Argentine influencer Uki Deane organized the gathering via Instagram, aiming to outdo an event in June in Malaysia where 685 people dressed as Spider-Man. Deane said he was confident of obtaining the Guinness World Records title with the turnout in Buenos Aires at the famous obelisk monument, where the crowd was a sea of skin-tight blue costumes and red masks.

People dressed as Spider-Man attend a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Sille

"I wanted to summon 700 people and from our counting, we are many more. We have more than 1,000 signatures," he told reporters at the event.Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The organizers asked participants to provide signatures and have their photo taken as documentation to provide to the record-keeping group. The superhero look-alikes dressed as the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko clapped and sang with good cheer during the sunny afternoon. One participant complemented the Spider-Man costume with the blue-and-white striped Argentine soccer jersey, while another wore a business suit with a red tie that matched the superhero mask.

A man dressed as Spider-Man poses for a picture at a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, organised in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Sille

