French football again left reeling by rioting fans as Olympics loom

Grosso, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, sustained facial injuries during the incident, leaving league officials to deal with another episode of rioting fans.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far."I hope the highest possible prison sentences will be handed to those fans that ruined the party for everyone," he added on BFM TV.

Some preliminary round Olympic matches will be played in Marseille, where violence erupted at the 1998 World Cup between England fans and French police. "The club wishes Lyon coach Fabio Grosso a speedy recovery and strongly condemns this violent behaviour, which has no place in the world of football or in society.""We have seen just about everything you would not want to see," Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France 2 TV, adding that fans had also been chanting homophobic and racist slurs inside Marseille's Stade Velodrome. headtopics.com

"The club has requested the footage in order to identify the perpetrators of any act contrary to the law, but also contrary to its values, and reiterates its determination to keep them away from the stands."